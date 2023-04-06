Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Thomas Randle throws support behind a great cause at Bathurst 6 Hour

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars driver Thomas Randle is taking on the Bathurst 6 Hour for the first time.
Supercars driver Thomas Randle is taking on the Bathurst 6 Hour for the first time.

WHEN Supercars driver Thomas Randle had an opportunity to not only make a Bathurst 6 Hour start but to support a cause that means a lot to him he jumped at the chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.