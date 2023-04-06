WHEN Supercars driver Thomas Randle had an opportunity to not only make a Bathurst 6 Hour start but to support a cause that means a lot to him he jumped at the chance.
The Tickford Racing driver links up with brothers Ben and Michael Kavich in their Race For A Cure BMW M2 Competition entry, with the team raising funds towards cancer clinical trials research.
Randle went through a cancer battle of his own in 2020 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
"It's no secret the battle I went through a couple of years ago, and while this is a different type of cancer it's a cause that's very close to my heart," Randle said.
"To get this opportunity with the Kavich boys and with Garth Walden Racing at the 6 Hour, under the banner of Race For A Cure, is really special.
"I hope we're able to spread lots of awareness, go on the breast cancer trials website and donate towards finding a cure because one in seven women at some point in their lives will experience a breast cancer diagnosis."
Race For A Cure was founded by Ben Kavich's wife, Toula, following her breast cancer diagnosis immediately after the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour back in 2016.
The team has gone on to raise more than $130,000 towards breast cancer trials research in that time.
"That's amazing to raise six figures, and if we can add to that this weekend that would be amazing," Randle said.
"Cancer research centres rely on donations, so any amount can make a difference. It all helps at the end of the day."
While the team continues to tick off goals fundraising-wise they're also looking to score a victory on the track as well this Sunday.
It will be Randle's Bathurst 6 Hour debut.
He's enjoyed a pair of top 10 results in the Bathurst 1000 and is hungry for a podium at the Mount.
"Michael reached out to me around two weeks ago so it's all happened pretty quickly," Randle said.
"One of Tickford Racing's co-owners, Sven Burchatz, knows the Kavich boys and he put my name forward to them. The stars aligned and now I'm here.
"They're a great group of guys and I'm looking forward to racing with them."
Randle said a start in a Mount Panorama enduro outside of the Bathurst 1000 is something he's always been keen to try.
"I've always wanted to do the 6 Hour but I've just never had the opportunity. I've done four Bathurst 1000s but never the 6 Hour. You could say that those four 1000s have just been preparing me for the 6 Hour," he laughed.
"I didn't think I'd be doing this race just two weeks ago so getting the call up is pretty cool. It's such an experience being able to drive around Mount Panorama.
"I've never driven this car before so I'm not sure what it's going to be like. I know the guys have put a lot of hours into getting this car right so I'll be keen to get to grips with the car."
