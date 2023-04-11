Faces from the Bathurst Sustainability Living Expo

The Bathurst Showground hosted the annual Sustainability Living Expo on Saturday, March 25.
The event shines a spotlight on sustainable initiatives that locals can implement in their own homes and business, and which showcases local businesses that are leading the way in best practice sustainability.
The expo was held in conjunction with the Bathurst Farmers Markets, which was held on the same day.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was on hand to snap pictures on the day.
Did we get a photo of you?
