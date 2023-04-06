Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Garry and Debbie Douglas say Bathurst Sheds liquidation has left them thousands of dollars out of pocket

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
April 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie and Garry Douglas say they are devastated and angry. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Debbie and Garry Douglas say they are devastated and angry. Picture by Chris Seabrook

APPROXIMATELY 50 customers have been affected after Bathurst Sheds entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation - and they are "highly unlikely" to get their money back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.