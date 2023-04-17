THERE'S a new tea shop in town, and it's a one-stop shop for all quali-tea products.
Teahouse - The Tea Specialty Shop, was opened in December 2022, and is owned by self-confessed tea trivia queen Julie Mcrae, who has been involved in the tea industry for over fifteen years.
Since opening, Ms Mcrae has seen a steady pouring of customers, which is something that warms her heart, much like a good cup of tea.
"I'm very happy with the response and the support from Bathurst. It's been lovely," she said.
This response from the Bathurst community can be attributed to the huge variety of different leaf tea and products that are sold within the store.
"I sell leaf tea," Ms Mcrae said.
"Quite a substantial range of the tea is organic, and I can source product that isn't readily available in the supermarkets."
Due to the extent of teas available in store, Ms Mcrae said that it was impossible to choose her own personal favourite.
"I have a great selection to choose from, so I don't actually have a favourite, it depends on what I feel like on the day," she said.
"That's what I'm offering Bathurst now, the opportunity to try something different every time they come in the door."
The teas sold within Teahouse cater for a variety of different purposes, including teas to improve sleep and reduce stress, teas to relieve joint pain, and even teas to improve liver health.
Being able to provide the Bathurst community with these tea flavours is something that Ms Mcrae prides herself on, especially knowing that these teas aren't accessible in major retailers.
"A lot of herbal teas are popular, I'm finding a lot of customers are coming in and getting product that they can't readily get elsewhere," she said.
"Tea is an ancient food, it is full of antioxidants and trace minerals, some vitamins. A lot of those herbal teas are organic and they have a lot of health benefits."
Everybody knows you can't enjoy a good cup of tea without a quality teapot, or teacup - and these are things that the Teahouse stocks in spades.
The store supplies all kinds of tea paraphernalia, including teapots, teacups, teapot covers, tea towels, vintage cups, new cups, and all things to ensure an enjoyable tea experience.
Teahouse also stocks a range of tea related products adorned with artworks from Mudgee artist, Denise Faulkner.
This is part of the reason as to why Ms Mcrae knows that her store is about more than just a cup of tea.
"I'm the queen of tea trivia, so when people come in, they'll find all sorts of weird bits of information I can share with them about tea, teacups, teapots and other things," she said.
"Just being the face to be able to educate people on what a good product it is and how good it is for you.
"And because I handle my product and I package it, and I know what's going in the bag, I know I'm giving people a really good experience with tea."
Though the store does not currently sell cups of tea, and is not operating in a café setting, it is something that Ms Mcrae may consider for the future.
