Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

CWA receives 200 litres of cream from Little Big Dairy for the Sydney Easter Show

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 7 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President's Medal judges Michael Bullen (left) and Ed Halmagyi aka "Fast Ed" with Little Big Dairy's Emma Elliott and Erika Chesworth. Photo: Supplied
President's Medal judges Michael Bullen (left) and Ed Halmagyi aka "Fast Ed" with Little Big Dairy's Emma Elliott and Erika Chesworth. Photo: Supplied

Little Big Dairy has generously donated 200 litres of fresh cream to the Country Women's Association (CWA) tea room, ensuring a bountiful supply for the 4,000 scones served daily during the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.