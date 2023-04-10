A FINAL-YEAR Bachelor of Music student and a teacher of harp, piano and voice will feature in an upcoming Allegri Singers performance.
The two young vocal soloists are Amelia Bland and Bethany Carter-Sherlock.
Ms Bland, according to Allegri Singers publicity officer Rob Berry, is a mezzo-soprano who received her early vocal tuition at the Orange Regional Conservatorium with vocalist and teacher Samantha Bartholomeusz.
She is studying her final year of a Bachelor of Music in classical voice performance.
Ms Carter-Sherlock, meanwhile, is a highly qualified musician, according to Mr Berry, with teaching roles in harp, piano, voice, English and teaching education at Mitchell Conservatorium, St Stanislaus' College and Charles Sturt University.
She has been soprano soloist in a number of productions and is a member of Allegri Singers.
Mr Berry said the two vocal soloists will be part of a program of joyful compositions, combining the best of choral and chamber music, which will be presented by the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra and the Allegri Singers, in collaboration with Mitchell Conservatorium, under the baton of William Moxey.
"The title piece of the program, Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria, is one of the composer's best-known and most loved and joyful pieces," Mr Berry said.
"Written around 1715, it comprises words from a fourth century mass, with music that moves from exultant to reflective, with triumphant choruses, and sublime vocal solos and duets.
"This is an absolute showstopper and will, in fact, be the final item on the program."
Mr Berry said the preceding part of the show will comprise orchestral works from the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra and an eclectic selection of favourite songs from the Allegri Singers' wide repertoire.
"This promises to be an exhilarating experience for everyone," he said.
The performances will be held at 3pm on Saturday, May 6 at the Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow and 3pm on Sunday, May 7 at the Uniting Church, Bathurst.
Tickets are $40 (concession $35) and will be available at the door. They are also available online at mitchellconservatorium.edu.au.
For inquiries, call 6331 6622.
