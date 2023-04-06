Connection comes with a worrying cost

TWO stories this week covered the good, the bad and the ugly of our perpetually connected world.
The good? It came with the tale of the Netherlands village that was looking for a photo of a Kelso airman so it could be added to a planned World War Two memorial.
A resident of the village sent out some emails, they bounced around Bathurst for a while (including forming the basis of a story in the Western Advocate) and, lo and behold, the photo was found.
Not only that, but Bathurst High identity John Payne also managed to put together a timeline for the school's ex-student (and later flight sergeant) Howard Gavin.
He emailed all that information to the Netherlands village and what would have taken weeks, maybe months, in the old days was achieved smoothly and swiftly thanks to the wonders of modern communications.
But, of course, with every great leap forward in technology, there are benefits and there are problems.
The story this week that covered both the bad and the ugly of our brave new world was the news that the new Labor state government will push ahead with its ban on mobile phones in NSW high schools.
When the Western Advocate contacted the principals of Bathurst High and Kelso High (who told the paper they already had rules in place to keep kids off mobiles on school grounds), they left no doubt of the damage being done by unfettered use of phones in the classroom and the playground.
Bathurst High's Ken Barwick predicted that bullying would decrease in schools where the new mobile phone ban comes into place, while Kelso High's Mick Sloan said student interaction would change.
"What we used to see [before Kelso High's mobile policy] was students with their heads down, looking at screens and not interacting with each other," he said. "What you see now on the playground is students talking, laughing and spending time with each other."
It is possible to celebrate the advent of technology such as mobile phones or email or social media while simultaneously worrying about the ways in which it might be changing us as individuals and as a society.
We've never been more connected - for exhibit A, look at the Netherlands village and its photo search - while we've also never had so many options for narcissism, fabrication and anonymous, casual cruelty.
The trick with technology, of course, is to get the balance right - to make the most of the pros and to limit the dangers of the cons.
And does the school mobile ban achieve that? Only time will tell.
