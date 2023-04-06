Un-Australian, sensationalist and, in the end, simply unfair

THIS morning on ABC Radio news 595 AM at 7.30am, the lead article started with "The former Police Minister and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's brother (named) was yesterday sentenced to four years' jail for drug offences".
I immediately rang the Orange office of the ABC to complain about the need to relate this person to his brother on air.
I declined the offer to lodge a formal complaint but requested that the person in charge of news presentation (apparently in the Dubbo office) be informed of my complaint.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I believe such un-Australian and sensational style of reporting is not what most listeners would expect nor agree to hear from the ABC.
Paul Toole bears no responsibility for the actions of any of his siblings and should be left alone by the media on such issues.
Remember, "we can choose our friends but we can't choose our relatives".
