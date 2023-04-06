IN this day and age, it was a shame that the Western Advocate didn't celebrate both the young golfers Cameron Jackson's and Maiv Dorman's fantastic wins together on the back page of the April 5 edition.
It was also the first year the men's and women's golf championships have been held in unison with great success.
Let's celebrate these champions together not relegating one to a minor page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.