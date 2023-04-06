Western Advocate
It was a shame that both champions didn't share the spotlight | Letter

By Cindy Perfect
April 6 2023 - 5:30pm
Cameron Jackson and Maiv Dorman.
IN this day and age, it was a shame that the Western Advocate didn't celebrate both the young golfers Cameron Jackson's and Maiv Dorman's fantastic wins together on the back page of the April 5 edition.

