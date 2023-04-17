A GOOD deed has been rewarded for a "gentle giant" dog called Bob.
Eleven-year-old Bob was taken to the Bathurst Small Animal Pound last month as a stray and had been available for adoption two weeks before he came to the rescue for a Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital patient.
"We got a phone call from the vets saying they urgently wanted to know if we had a dog that would be suitable as a blood donor because they had a very sick dog up there," Bathurst pound animal attendant Lisa Maney said.
"It's not a common call we get from the vets, but when we decided Bob was the best candidate, we thought it might be his opportunity to make something out of a good deed."
And, sure enough, the "gentle giant" had a change in luck: his popularity skyrocketed overnight after a post published by Stewart Street Vets on Facebook generated hundreds of reactions and dozens of shares.
The labrador-cross-greyhound met with a family and their three dogs just a day later for a meet and greet before he was adopted.
"It's a delight [Bob has been adopted] because he really deserved a good home. He can now live out the rest of his days the way he deserves to," Ms Maney said.
