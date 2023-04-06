DRILLING rigs will be in use for weeks as part of investigations for the upgrade of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW says changed traffic conditions will be in place between Katoomba and Blackheath for "geotechnical and utility investigations" as part of the upgrade program.
The work will involve drilling rigs and small excavators for "test pitting", according to Transport for NSW.
The investigations will continue preparations for the long-planned duplication of the highway between Katoomba and Lithgow but will follow a deferral of funding for the project from both the new Commonwealth and NSW governments.
Transport for NSW says changed traffic conditions will be in place as part of the geotechnical and utility investigations and the work will be carried out from Tuesday, April 11 through to Friday, June 30 between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am and 5pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
There will be no work on public holidays or over the Easter long weekend.
Transport for NSW says partial lane closures and traffic control may be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, with reduced speed limits of 40 kilometres an hour.
Separately, Transport for NSW says traffic data collection surveys will be taking place around Katoomba over the Easter long weekend.
It says roadside vehicle and pedestrian data collection is planned at key locations during morning and afternoon peak travel times on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, but there will be no impact to motorists.
Video monitoring technology will be installed from Thursday, April 6 and is expected to be in place for up to four days, according to Transport for NSW.
It said in a traffic alert that this work "will enable Transport for NSW and Blue Mountains City Council to understand existing conditions and to consider traffic management measures to manage peak traffic periods".
A specialist traffic surveying company has been engaged to carry out the surveys.
Traffic on the highway on the Lithgow end of the Blue Mountains is regularly clogged up during the beginning and end of holiday periods.
