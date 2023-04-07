Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Sculptures by the Bush Blayney map now available for 2023

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From massive hay bale cupcakes in Neville to a row of pirates in Carcoar this year's Sculptures by the Bush competition will take you on an extensive trip around the Blayney shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.