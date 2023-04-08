WANTED to race, one GT4 car, plenty of grunt desirable, doesn't matter if it has been used - that's what Grant Denyer is hoping to find before May.
Hoping is the key word.
The Perthville driver made his debut in the new combined GT4 Australia-Australian Production Cars series at Mount Panorama on the weekend as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour support program.
Though the three, 40-minute races at Bathurst were non-championship sprints, Denyer is keen to be part of the grid full-time this season.
But he doesn't want to be doing it in the Ginetta G55 that he used on Friday and Saturday.
As he took off his helmet after placing sixth in the opening race - the same position in which he started - Denyer cut a frustrated figure instead of flashing his trademark smile.
Issues with the Ginetta meant he simply couldn't show what he was capable of.
He topped his class in practice one in the wet on Friday morning, but he was more than five seconds slower on his best lap than any of the other GT4 entries in Saturday's opening race.
"That thing is just stuffed, the engine's stuffed, I can't even catch a Mini, it's got no grunt," he said.
"I ain't that bad a driver.
"It's got nothing, it's got no straight line at all. In the wet it was alright, when it was super skittish and you can't use all your horsepower anyway, so when no-one could use much power I could make up for it.
"But there's no point being out there like that when you're just wobbling around.
"It was a bit of a last-minute thing thrown together, but something is up with it, something is up with the engine."
But while Denyer wasn't happy with the Ginetta, he is still enthused by the series. He reaffirmed he'd love to be part of the grid for the six-round championship.
"I think GT4 is a great category, I think it's got a huge future, it will be the thing," Denyer said.
"I think it's a great series, so hopefully we can put together something with Supercheap and run the whole championship, try to find something new, this thing [Ginetta] is getting old."
Finding something different to drive is where the challenge lies, Denyer explaining that there are currently not many GT4 cars available.
He was one of just four GT4s on the combined grid at Mount Panorama.
"I'll drive whatever, they all pretty equal manufacturer to manufacturer, they all have a balance of performance which makes it all the same, so it doesn't matter," he said.
"Getting a car is the hard part though, because of the global supply issue it's nearly impossible.
"Lotus has got a couple of cars coming in the second half of the year, BMW is not until next year, someone in Asia has brought 30 of the Mercs [Mercedes], so they're all gone.
"There's nothing around really unless you can find a gentleman who owns one and just uses them for track days. But we'll see what happens."
While the GT4 Australia-Australian Production Cars series left him frustrated, Denyer was much happier with how his Bathurst 6 Hour entry was performing.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 he calls 'Bumblebee' and shares with Tony and Ryder Quinn qualified eighth fastest outright and second in class for the enduro.
The Bathurst 6 Hour gets underway at 11.45am Sunday morning.
