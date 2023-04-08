Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Will Davison tops Bathurst 6 Hour qualifying, while young gun Ryan Casha surprises

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 8 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Davison stormed to pole position in the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour with a 2:24.461 in qualifying. Picture by Phil Blatch
Will Davison stormed to pole position in the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour with a 2:24.461 in qualifying. Picture by Phil Blatch

HE said he was coming to Mount Panorama to win and Will Davison took a big step towards making that happen as he stormed to Bathurst 6 Hour pole position on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.