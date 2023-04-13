Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Check out some of the smiling faces at the Bathurst 6 Hour

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOTORCAR enthusiasts came from all over the country to get a piece of the action at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.