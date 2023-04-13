MOTORCAR enthusiasts came from all over the country to get a piece of the action at the Bathurst 6 Hour.
While there were different events held at Mount Panorama over the Easter long weekend, the race that everyone was there to see kicked off at 11.45am on Sunday, April 9.
Despite the rainy, windy and cold weather the Easter break brought with it, spectators were camped up in their chairs on the hill entering the Main Straight, sporting jackets, rugs and beanies.
While the weather scared off some of the crowd, those who attended were treated to a great day, with the 6 Hour receiving a record number of entries.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some of the crowd enjoying the action.
