IT MAY have been cold and windy, but the front row seats volunteering for the Bathurst 6 Hour provided was worth it for a local mother and son.
Jenny and Saul Forster have been volunteering for motorcar events for the past few years, and both were front and centre for the 6 Hour action in their role as flag marshals.
With both having a love of cars and motor racing, the adrenaline that comes with being so closely involved with the racing is second to none.
"It's the best way to see the action," Ms Forster said.
"They're long days, it's cold today too so it's a bit testing, but they couldn't pay volunteers enough to do this job really, we love it, it's a bit of fun and it's the only way to see all the action."
In their role as flag marshals, the pair monitor the race closely and inform the drivers of what's happening by raising different coloured flags.
This could include alerting drivers to a hazard on the road, warning them of a crash or telling them to stop racing in extreme cases.
Ms Forster and her son Saul have volunteered in multiple car racing events, including the Bathurst International, 12 Hour and Hill Climb, as well as the Melbourne Grand Prix.
They have also registered to volunteer at other events coming up this year, including one in Sydney.
"I've grown up with cars, my son not as much but he definitely wants to be part of it, he's probably more addicted than me," Ms Forster said.
"The volunteers need to support the events otherwise they just don't go ahead.
"It would be nice if we could get some more young ones involved. For this event, Saul is the only under 18 that I know of who's flag marshalling."
With aspirations to become a mechanic or a motorcar driver, Saul is taking every opportunity he can to get involved and learn new things.
While he loves the social aspect to volunteering and being able to meet new people on their travels, it's being up close to the action that he thrives on.
"I love the adrenaline ... being out in the action," he said.
"I'd like to be a mechanic or even in a driving position of some sort."
Saul said motorcars is a great sport to get involved in and both he and his mum encourage people to put their hands up and volunteer to be part of the action.
People can visit the Supercars website for more information on joining the fun as a volunteer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.