KOBE Borgstahl and Scarlett Auvaa have showcased their excellent all-round skills by being named the Bathurst Athletics Club boys and girls champions respectively for the 2022-23 season.
The pair showed their prowess across 100 metre, 200m, shot put, long jump and discus events, where their seasonal tally is calculated using Little Athletics NSW's point score sheet.
Based on their times and distances Borgstahl and Auvaa can be considered two of the club's most well-rounded athletes of the summer.
Bathurst Athletics Club Mike Curtin said that Borgstahl's award was well earned gives what's he's been through.
"Kobe has been a member of the Bathurst Athletics Club for a long time now. He's had a rough couple of seasons in the past, and he's missed out on some championships, but it's all come together for him this season," he said.
"He's done really well this season across both track and field, and I think that's a testament to the fact that you will get the rewards for putting the work in."
Auvaa is the younger sister of the club's most decorated junior athlete, Savannah, but has shown that she's also going to be one to watch in the years to come.
"Scarlett is an under 8s competitor who is one of our up-and-comers," Curtin said.
"Scarlett's a real star on the track who won numerous medals at the regional champs in her age group, and she's now starting to put together some really great field results together to show her prowess there.
"We've got some really strong juniors coming through around Scarlet's age and I think that's a really great sign for the future of athletics in Bathurst.
"It was also really great that we're able to give most improved awards for the season for those who showed the biggest change in the amount of points they earned compared to last season. It's good to recognise that."
The Little Athletics NSW season may be finished but there's still plenty of Bathurst athletes in action over winter.
"We'll see a lot of cross country events now, and our dual registered athletes with Athletics NSW will still have events to come," Curtin said.
"Aaron Houston did really well a couple of weeks ago with his gold medal at national under 20s, which qualifies him for the Australian para team.
"We've also got our AGM coming up soon and I'm hoping that we'll be able to get some of our senior athletics members involved in that to help set the club up for the future."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.