ONCE Jayden Ojeda found the lead just a few laps into Sunday's Bathurst 6 Hour he started to put distance between himself and all his rivals over the course of the race's first 60 minutes.
The Super2 driver started the race in fifth place but within 10 minutes he was already out in front and showed how it was done in his BMW M4, which he co-drove with Simon Hodges.
Ojeda made a pass down the inside of Anton De Pasquale at The Chase to take the race lead.
Pole sitter Beric Lynton slipped back four spots over those opening laps.
Within half an hour Ojeda had already built up a 10 second advantage over de Pasquale, who had a further gap of eight seconds over Tyler Everingham.
However, Ojeda's gap would be quickly erased by the first safety car of the race, which came out just over 40 minutes into the race Tony Levitt crashed on the entry into Skyline.
Levitt made contact with the inside wall before coming to a rest off the track prior to the apex of the corner.
Ojeda pitted but opted to stay in his car while the pursuing #4 entry switched out de Pasquale for Anthony Soole.
One of the other cars to struggle over the course of the opening hour was the #92 entry of Thomas Randle.
Randle started the race in fifth but slipped all the way back to 19th prior to Levitt's incident at the top of the Mount.
Jude Bargwanna also had a scare at Skyline when running wide off the track, while attempting an overtake, but managing to get back onto the track after losing six spots.
Ojeda quickly made his way back up to third on track at the end of the opening hour, with only Rylan Gray and Grant Denyer ahead of him (who both opted not to pit after the first incident).
They say that safety cars breed safety cars, and that proved to be the case after Levitt's crash.
Just after the opening hour had passed the #9 entry of Hadrian Morrall and #26 Ben Wilkinson came together at Hell Corner.
Wilkinson's car remained beached in the sand trap, which triggered the second safety car of the day, though Morrall was able to get his entry - with visibly misaligned steering - back to pit lane.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.