DESPITE the weather putting a dampener on crowd numbers, record race entries and some big plans in the works are signs of a prosperous future for the Bathurst 6 Hour.
While final crowd numbers are not yet confirmed, Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said it's looking like they'll be down on last year's event.
However, despite not reaching the expected crowd size, Cr Taylor said it was still a successful event with a record number of race entries recorded.
"It's been very good considering the weather, obviously that's put a major dampener on it, excuse the pun," he said.
"They're a little bit disappointed because they don't think they'll match last year's numbers, but they'll go close
"Overall though, the event's been terrific. We had a record number of entries, so 72 cars entered and we had 59 start which is a record and we hope to get more next year."
Cr Taylor said council has been having meetings with the organisers of the 6 Hour, who are eager to improve and grow the event.
While only early days yet, he said if their ideas eventuate then he expects a much larger crowd to be drawn to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 6 Hour.
"They're looking at other avenues to make it more attractive for people to come," Cr Taylor said.
"One thing they're trying to do, if that pays off, there would absolutely be around 50,000 people here, but that's ongoing."
While not as prestigious as the likes of the Bathurst 1000 and 12 Hour, the economical benefits of the 6 Hour are still huge in Bathurst.
The event brings thousands of people to the city, who then spend money locally on accommodation, fuel, food, etc.
Cr Taylor said the mount is a massive driver for the Bathurst economy.
"Mount Panorama is the home of motorsports and it's motorsport-based, but we don't have to have motorsport events to build on events here ... every year we have over 300 events held at Mount Panorama that aren't motorsport," he said.
"We had the Packard Motor Club come to us last year, four weeks ago we had the Triumph Cars come here, we've had the motorcycle display every year in Russell Street, in May we've got the Ford Falcon GT Club coming with 400 entries.
"Because it's a motorsport precinct, all those events that we attract because of Mount Panorama we then have other events based around them."
