A TWO-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway has caused traffic delays in both directions near Blackheath.
Police were called to the scene at around 3.15pm on Sunday, April 9, but left shortly after.
A police media representative said NSW Ambulance did not attend and the scene had been cleared as of 3.45pm.
However, motorists travelling through the Blue Mountains are urged to drive with caution as traffic is already heavy due to the Easter long weekend.
According to Live Traffic NSW, there are multiple areas through the Blue Mountains experiencing heavy traffic conditions; including Wentworth Falls, Medlow Bath and the stretch of highway between Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
Road users are also reminded that double demerits remain in force until 11.59pm on Monday, April 10.
