BATHURST has shivered through its coldest day in more than five months only a few weeks after a late summer finally started to crack.
The hour-by-hour figures show the city limped to only 12.3 degrees on Sunday, April 9 as a strong southwesterly dominated - a sizeable eight degrees down on the long-term average maximum for April.
Bathurst was 10.2 degrees at 9am, 10.2 degrees at midday and 11.8 degrees at 4pm - but even those modest numbers were misleading considering the wind.
The "feels-like" temperature didn't get above five degrees for the day and was as low as 2.9 degrees at 10am.
The Bathurst Airport daily weather observations show that the last time Bathurst had a colder day was back on November 2, when we recorded 11.2 degrees.
The coldest day in December was 17.2 degrees and the coldest day last month, the first month of autumn, was 17.7 degrees.
The feels-like temperature at Bathurst on Sunday, April 9
By contrast, Bathurst melted during a 36.6 degree day on March 19, just three weeks ago.
That was 12 degrees above the long-term average for the city for March.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned, in the lead-up to the Easter long weekend, that temperatures were on the way down.
The bureau said a series of cold fronts would lead to cold, wet and windy conditions across the southern states over the long weekend, including Melbourne and Hobart, and temperatures would be well below average on the Sunday, with a chance of snow around the eastern ranges.
Among Bathurst's neighbours, Orange managed only a top of 10.7 degrees on Sunday and Oberon couldn't crack double figures.
The "feels-like" temperature for Oberon was below zero degrees for most of the day.
