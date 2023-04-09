A MAN believed to be in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Bathurst's Mount Panorama.
NSW Ambulance was called to the scene at around 6pm on Saturday, April 8, following initial reports that a car had crashed into a wall on the racing circuit.
While the spokesperson for NSW Ambulance was unable to confirm the crash occurred during race conditions on the mount, given the Bathurst 6 Hour events taking place, the Western Advocate understands that was the case.
The man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken by road ambulance to Bathurst Airport before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital by Toll Helicopter.
The NSW Ambulance media representative said chest injuries were the primary concern.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.