Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Robert Jeffries beats home Nick Barrett in club's Good Friday race

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GOOD Friday became a great Friday for several Bathurst Cycling Club members across the College Road Loop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.