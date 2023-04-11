GOOD Friday became a great Friday for several Bathurst Cycling Club members across the College Road Loop.
The club held races for A, B, C and D grades on the rarely used course on Friday with Bathurst's Canberra-based rider Robert Jeffries proving too strong in the top grade.
Jeffries showed aggressive intent from the outset of his race and was rewarded for those efforts in a win over Nick Barrett, who broke away
The Bathurst pair beat home the Dubbo duo of David Flemming and Mick Ticehurst.
It was a different story in B grade where Dubbo scored revenge through Christopher Richards.
He crossed the gap on the final lap and went on to beat Bathurst's David Reece while Ben O'Brien added another Dubbo name to the podium in third.
Peter Wilson took the honours in C Grade to defeat Lara Allen, who was the top placed female rider overall, while club newcomer Luke Heunks won his first race start in D Grade ahead of Cathy Adams.
The course involved a rarely used loop consisting of a ride out of the Bathurst Velodrome, north along Vale Road, left onto Lloyds Road, another left onto College Road and then through the Bathurst Bike Park to reach the start finish line.
Each grade completed a different number of laps on the course.
Bathurst Cycling Club rider and B grade competitor Mark Windsor said it's great to take advantage of a quieter day on the roads.
"College Road is a wonderful cycling road that we get to use once a year when the dump is closed. It's utilising that free day on the road, and it's a wonderful little course," he said.
"It's a good event. We look forward to running it. We also got a fair few visitors as well. It ended up pretty much like a Bathurst versus Dubbo challenge in the top grades, which is always really good fun."
