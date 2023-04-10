Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Ryley Oborn hopes Blayney's league tag return is a sign of a brighter Bears future

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Oborn won't be playing for the Bears this season, but he'll still be involved with the club as coach of the returning league tag side. Picture by Mark Logan
Ryley Oborn won't be playing for the Bears this season, but he'll still be involved with the club as coach of the returning league tag side. Picture by Mark Logan

BLAYNEY fielding teams across four grades - while that's the long term goal for Ryley Oborn in season 2023 his mission is to make the return of just one group of Bears a success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.