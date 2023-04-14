BATHURST saw an influx of people over the Easter long weekend, with attendees travelling from far and wide to watch the annual 6 Hour event.
While the weather did not put on a fun display, that didn't deter motorcar fans from rugging up and cheering on their favourite teams and drivers.
Bathurst residents who attended were treated to a great weekend with all local drivers seeing success in their respective races.
While crowd numbers were down a little from what organisers had hoped due to the weather, Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said there's some ideas floating around to expand the 6 Hour and attract more people in the coming years.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some of the motorcar enthusiasts on the rooftop of the pit complex.
