THERE'S close finishes, and then there's the one that Grant Denyer's team had at Sunday's Bathurst 6 Hour.
The Perthville driver watched on nervously from pit lane as co-driver Ryder Quinn was attempting to hunt down Class A2 leader Ryan Casha in an all-Mustang battle to the finish line.
On the very last corner of the race Quinn managed to make the pass on the outside to claim the closest class victory in the history of the event - just 0.098 seconds.
The result means Denyer and Tony Quinn successfully defended the Class A2 title from last year's race, but this time they went one spot better in the overall battle by finishing seventh.
However, Ryder Quinn was the star of the show in the latest edition.
"Words can't describe it. It was just so cool," Quinn said.
"What a special event. To do it with Grant and pop is great. I remember being around three at the track with this crew. It's just so special for me."
Denyer, Tony Quinn and the rest of the #7 crew were blown away by the conclusion.
"To get the class win on the last lap on the last corner, it doesn't get more exciting, unbelievable and nail biting for us," Denyer said.
"Ryder bringing it home in sensational style, in full attack mode, was wild. We had a bunch of very happy crew members who were fist pumping, doing shoeys and kissing each other."
The Quinns and Denyer's Local Legends team were always among the top of the Class A2 battle throughout the day but had plenty of challengers lining up for the honours.
The team of Marcos Ambrose, George Miedecke and Tim Brook were looking like one of the favourites early in the race before gearbox issues ended their day after 39 laps.
Inside the last hour of the race the #7 entry was still sitting third in their class.
A window of opportunity opened for the team when the car running second in class, the #25 car of Lindsay Kearns and Coleby Cowham, crashed on Pit Straight to bring out the last safety car of the car.
It would leave Quinn with one lap of green flag racing to try and bridge the gap.
Even after the incident for the #25 car Ryder Quinn still had three cars from other classes between himself and Casha, and even up to the last lap there were two cars between the Class A2 pair.
Class X competitor Will Davision overtook Casha on the final lap restart and Quinn got around Cameron Crick's entry to put his class rival in his sights.
Quinn got the job done in the last spot possible to secure a special Mount Panorama moment.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.