A GUTSY and talented co-driver, a sleepless mechanic and a master tactician - Dean Campbell celebrated Easter with all of them after they helped him realise a racing dream.
The Bathurst driver got to stand on the top step of the podium at Mount Panorama on Sunday evening as a class winner of the 6 Hour enduro.
As is to be expected in any endurance race at Mount Panorama, it was a success story built around the efforts of the entire crew.
Mechanic Matt Cook made sure the team's Mitsubishi Lancer ran faultlessly through 112 laps at the world renowned circuit.
Last year's Bathurst 6 Hour outright victor Cameron Hill nailed the team's strategy.
Then Campbell and Cameron Crick did the job behind the wheel to finish 1.36 seconds clear of their nearest class A1 rival.
"It's crazy isn't it? It did exceed expectations, obviously you always aim for the top but it's crazy to think it's happened," Campbell said.
"It's incredible, it's a surreal feeling, I never thought I'd be standing on the top step like that.
"To be honest we've had such a tough run for the last 18 months with mechanical problems and leading races and having failures, turbo failures, engine failures, you name it.
"Matt Cook and Lauren Cook, they are a massive reason why our car was so good. Matt has essentially been doing all the work, like Saturday night he did not go to bed because he was working on the car.
"We had some small issues that had to be rectified before the race and he spent all night working on it. He has been unbelievable, he deserves the accolades, he's the reason that car ran faultlessly, he's hands down one of the best humans I know.
"Cam Hill's strategy was essential too. He came just to run us for the weekend, he might do some major events to help us time to time, but his strategy, Matt's mechanical work and Cricky's driving at the end, it all came together."
The team started from 15th on the grid - the second best of any A1 class entry - with Crick behind the wheel.
He then handed over to Campbell who pulled a triple stint.
While 12 months earlier the team's hopes ended on lap 52 with belt failure, this time around it was safely in the top 10 at that point.
"That was always the plan, you put your fastest guy in the car at the start and the finish. The plan was always for me to be in the middle and do a triple stint and just keep out of trouble, keep the lap time solid, stay on the lead lap and try and keep it towards the top 10 and don't do anything stupid," Campbell said.
"We pretty well stayed in the top 10 most of that time, obviously you cycle in and out a little bit as you pit, but we stayed around that top 10.
"You've got to be sensible, you might get away with driving the wheels off it through that last hour, but you've got to be cautious throughout the day.
"You've got to realise you are dealing with first class drivers, the top drivers in the country, and then the weekenders, so you have to be careful what battle to pick. You've got to keep your nose clean and don't try some crazy move, you've got to pick your fights."
When the race was red flagged on lap 66 after a car suffered catastrophic engine failure and dumped oil on the track, the DA Campbell Transport Mitsubishi was sitting sixth outright with Crick behind the wheel.
After a 20 minute stoppage, the race resumed with just over two hours left.
Positions continued to shuffle as cars completed the last of their compulsory pit stops and others came to grief.
The Bathurst team was fourth in class with an hour to go and Crick was on the charge.
With just under 16 minutes remaining he pulled off a passing move on the Mercedes AMG driven Dylan O'Keeffe to take the class lead.
"I wasn't sure about [catching] the O'Keeffe car, he's a seriously good driver and that car was really quick in a straight line," Campbell said.
"But as the race went on our car never got any worse, it was doing 30 deads consistently. So when I saw that Cricky could take the fight to O'Keeffe, I thought 'We're going to be on here'.
"Sure enough he managed to get him on the outside of The Cutting, which is a big move."
Crick then held onto the class lead in the final one lap sprint to the finish set up by the 12th safety car period, the team also placing ninth outright.
"To be honest, if we'd known we could've changed tyres in that red flag we'd have saved 20 seconds on the next pit stop and there's a good chance we would've finished closer to the top five," Campbell said.
"We never got the message [from race control] saying it was okay because the rules clearly say no. But it is what it is."
