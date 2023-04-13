Former Bathurst woman back in town to talk history, hope ... and a puzzling birth certificate

IT will be a homecoming of sorts when Lynne Johnstone is in Bathurst next month.
The author and researcher will be in town for a book talk event at Bathurst Library, but won't need any help finding her way around the city.
She lived in Bathurst for more than 20 years from 1994 and, during her time in town, was involved in the Bathurst Health Council, the Cancer Patients' Assistance Society (which is now Can Assist) and as a community representative on some Greater Western Area Health Service committees.
She was a member of the academic staff of the School of Nursing and Health Administration at CSU Bathurst and subsequently took up a senior research fellow position at the Australian National University in Canberra before retiring in December 2008.
These days she lives in the Wollongong region.
In September 2022, she published her first novel, a "descriptive historical narrative" called Hope: A Family Saga Of A Century Of Hope Despite Overwhelming Hardship And Loss.
She said the vision to write it arose from information she uncovered when she became "an accidental family history researcher" as a result of the discovery of a birth certificate for her grandfather among her late father's papers during 2002.
The birth certificate showed her grandfather's surname was not their family name.
"The novel has been informed by the family history material that I self-published, initially in 2012, then in a revised edition in 2021, in Little Is Known Of My Grandfather: My Journey Of Discovery Into The Family Origins Of William Harold Hennessy, and it is rigorously based on Australian history for the 100-year period, 1828-1928, of the family saga," she said.
Ms Johnstone's book talk, From Puzzling Birth Certificate To Historical Novel: My 20 Years Journey, will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 2-4pm at Bathurst Library.
Those who wish to attend are asked to contact the library on 6333 6281 to book a seat.
