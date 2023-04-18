BATHURST Regional Council members were joined by friends and other representatives of the community in the council box at the Bathurst 6 Hour for a luncheon.
Guests were treated to front row seats, taking in the action as the cars zoomed up the Main Straight of the Mount Panorama racing circuit.
One special guest at the lunch was driver Brad Schumacher, who was celebrating after standing on the podium earlier in the day.
Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said it was a great weekend for the city and for everyone who joined the fun up at Mount Panorama.
A Western Advocate representative attended the luncheon and grabbed some photos of everyone enjoying the day.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.