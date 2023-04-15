IT WAS Easter Saturday, 1969, when the doors of Abercrombie House were first opened up to the public, and 54 years later people are still coming from far and wide to experience the historic ambiance of the property.
A high tea was held over the Easter long weekend, with people enjoying some sweet and savoury treats, tea and coffee, and some live music performed by harpists.
Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan said the high teas are immensely popular, often booking out months in advance, with the history of the mansion and property really adding to the experience.
Mr Morgan said it was lovely to see so many people come to Bathurst and visit the historic property in Abercrombie to explore one of the region's popular attractions.
A Western Advocate representative attended the high tea and snapped some shots of the guests enjoying the day.
