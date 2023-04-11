Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Abercrombie House sees an influx of people over Easter long weekend

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 12 2023 - 7:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan pleased to see destination tourism booming over Easter. Picture by Amy Rees
Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan pleased to see destination tourism booming over Easter. Picture by Amy Rees

THE Easter long weekend provided an economic boost for Bathurst, between people attending the 6 Hour event and those visiting the region for a family weekend away from the city lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.