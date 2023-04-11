THE Easter long weekend provided an economic boost for Bathurst, between people attending the 6 Hour event and those visiting the region for a family weekend away from the city lights.
Owner of Abercrombie House, one of the city's tourist attractions, Christopher Morgan, said the Easter long weekend brought with it a surge in visitors, which is great for all destination tourism businesses.
"We've had tremendous numbers of people coming, I've been talking to a lot of them and they're mainly coming from Sydney, they're mainly families with children in the school holidays and they all say they're thrilled to be exploring, for them, a completely new region," Mr Morgan said.
"The Central Tablelands is a new place to explore and the key to success in our industry in regional Australia, in the visitor economy, is to be able to provide quality experiences and excellence of service."
While the COVID pandemic was a huge disruption to all economies, Mr Morgan said one positive that came from it was the increased interest in exploring our own backyard - exploring Australia.
Since COVID restrictions eased, there's been more people venturing to regional areas to enjoy a weekend getaway, or family holiday.
This is a trend Mr Morgan expects will only continue.
"Bathurst has spent 20 years building for this time," he said.
"Covid, despite how appalling it was, accelerated people's interest in exploring their own country and we're experiencing the beginning of what I think will be a sustained love of inland and outback Australia."
With the increase in interest in exploring regional areas, Mr Morgan said he has noticed an interesting trend in the tourism cycle, with holiday periods definitely providing a boom.
He said during January there appeared to be a huge renaissance in regional tourism, but things tailed off during February and most of March before picking right up again.
However, for the Bathurst economy, the saving grace is the number of events held during the quieter times, according to Mr Morgan.
"Bathurst is saved, and uniquely so, by the incredible events that were staged here in February; the 12 Hour, the World Cross Country Championships and then the soccer," he said.
"So Bathurst has a really strong buffer for the accommodation sector because of the fantastic events that it's staging."
One of these "fantastic events" is the Bathurst 6 Hour, which was run in conjunction with the Easter long weekend.
While crowd numbers were down on what organisers were hoping for due to the unfavourable weather, the event still brought thousands of people to Bathurst.
Mayor Robert Taylor said it's always great to see events bring large crowds to the city and promote what the region has to offer.
He hopes this will only continue to boost the local economy moving forward.
