Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Ready for the growth to get a bit steady after cool burst | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus steers in a feedlot in Ireland. (Thanks GK.)
Angus steers in a feedlot in Ireland. (Thanks GK.)

THE first real burst of cold weather arrived at Easter and this has steadied the quick green growth that is so obvious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.