THE first real burst of cold weather arrived at Easter and this has steadied the quick green growth that is so obvious.
Grazing oat crops have made a good start on paddocks that carried a reasonable fallow and, in many instances, bio-solids were worked into that fallow.
Not many producers direct drill fodder crops, while grain growers are mostly convinced that their direct drill and spray methods are more productive in their enterprise and they intend to continue with that approach.
The use of bio-solids has become noticeable and agronomists are armed with the very best advice on the use of synthetic fertilisers or other products.
Meanwhile, the tried and trusted superphosphate remains the number one choice for pasture topdressing and fodder crops.
REPORTS of cattle and sheep thefts across widespread areas of the eastern states are being made on a regular basis, with 700 ewes being lost from a large-scale Victorian property.
A well-planned theft with good dogs can take a B-double load of sheep or cattle 1000 kilometres away in a long day.
Electronic tags can be used with GPS tracking ability in the future, but for now it's imperative that both lambs and calves are earmarked with the property's registered earmark as well as the PIC eartag.
Mobs of sheep and cattle should be counted every time they are yarded and the counts recorded.
SKY blue is the 2023 colour for lamb tags and nearly every producer applies them at lamb marking time.
Lambs should be earmarked with the property's registered earmark: right ear for females, left for wethers, and the sky blue tag in the opposite ear.
Tails for Merinos are recommended to be cut at the third joint; a gas-fired hot knife is humane and quick.
A majority of breeders now use a painkiller at lamb marking and, as the majority of larger flocks are marked and mulesed, a good painkiller is a necessity.
Lamb marking is now an expensive operation with lots of operations to carry out.
Please be ultra careful with Gudair vaccine; it really should be a job for a careful adult.
BRIAN Seaman is on the lookout for fleeces to be entered in the wool section of the Royal Bathurst Show.
These need to be delivered to the Show Office (underneath the grandstand) and ready for judging on May 3.
Please do not take them to the showground manager's office.
THIS column dips its cap to veteran photographer Chris Seabrook, who has retired after many years with the Western Advocate.
His photos of young sports talents always brought grateful smiles to mums and dads and his photos in general were highlights of our local paper.
With fellow Western Advocate photographer Phill Murray, Chris was recognised as one of Bathurst's original Living Legends.
I hope you enjoy your well-earned retirement, Chris, and thanks for the memories.
HATS off also to Bathurst man Dave Conyers and his band of tradie helpers who have installed 114 air-conditioning units for Eugowra residents after the little town was so badly damaged.
Dave grew up on a nice property at Caloola and was regarded as one of our best sportsmen over decades.
I'm sure that readers of this column want to say thank you Dave, and to every one of his helpers.
You have done just what real Aussies do for their friends in trouble.
A HEADS up to country people who may be thinking of a touring holiday across some of our homeland: please be sure to book accommodation well in advance for the towns that you will visit.
Friends who crossed the Victorian Alps from the Far South Coast found the "no vacancy" sign in every town until they reached Albury.
A good motel is like heaven for most travellers, but the "full house" sign is a real dampener on a holiday break.
WE note the auction advertisement of the Oaks property at Palmers Oakey, which has been held by the Ferguson family for generations.
Like all of the country along the Turon River, the soils are rich red basalt and the area could be regarded as almost drought-proof.
The present owners, Col and Joy Ferguson, were inaugural members of the Bathurst Merino Association and Col was the first president in 1993.
At that time, there were big mobs of Merino sheep on properties in the Central Tablelands as well as plenty of shearers, shedhands and wool-classers.
Our sheep husbandry team had 13 regular contract jobs in the Hill End, Bridle Track and Turondale area then, but at present most of those properties have changed hands and just one of them runs woolgrowing sheep.
WEEK 40 of Australian wool sales saw an easing in Aussie dollar terms by 1.4 per cent to a new EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1300ac/kg.
Exporters struggled to handle the quantity and quality of the offering as we moved into the Easter recess.
This was also affected by the large quantity expected for sale in the first sale post-Easter, which is now projected to be over 60,000 bales.
According to one exporter, they can make sales around market levels and China is now in a much better place in relation to its COVID lockdown status than the country was this time last year.
Domestic demand over there will continue to recover as time goes by.
Once again, it was the more inferior types that eased the most, while the better wools were only 10ac cheaper on the last day of sales.
Week 41 is the Easter recess, which will allow wool to move through the logistical pipeline and exporter cash flows to be recharged to some extent.
Sales will start again the week commencing April 18.
