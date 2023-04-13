A rare stunning central gem

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 14: 240 Rocket Street, Bathurst:
There is seldom an opportunity to secure a beautifully renovated five-bedroom, three-bathroom home located in the heart of Bathurst. Meticulously renovated and offering three living areas, a home office, and an amazing outdoor entertaining area with a pool, this home is certain to tick all the boxes.
Whether you are looking for a large family home or a sound investment, opportunities for a home of this calibre and to this standard, are few and far between.
Upon entry to the home, you will find a convenient bathroom and cloak room, before making your way through to the stunning open plan living, dining and kitchen area. This gorgeous space offers extra high ceilings with skylights that flood the room with natural light.
The brand new kitchen offers 40mm stone benchtops, high end appliances including a Smeg oven and a Delonghi gas stovetop, and has been designed to tie in seamlessly with the exposed convict bricks featured throughout the space
The main bedroom features built-in robes, a private ensuite, and a separate toilet which is also accessible from the laundry. The additional four bedrooms are all generous in size, three of which offer built-in robes, and are serviced by the main bathroom and separate toilet.
The laundry, accessible from the amazing outdoor entertainment area, provides storage that is then complemented by ample storage throughout the home.
The original section of the home includes an additional two living areas, one with a convenient kitchenette space that makes it the perfect rumpus room, kids retreat or area for guests to relax in.
All year round this beautiful home is kept comfortable by ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling along with a new slow combustion wood fire, and multiple gas bayonets throughout the home.
Outside the home, the features at 240 Rocket Street continue. The large yard is secure and pet friendly, while the property also offers This property offers two separate solar systems with a total of 42 panels, a storage shed and a fantastic large heated pool complete with new chlorinator.
Located in the heart of the CBD, the property is just a stones throw from Bathurst Public school and walking distance to many of Bathurst's town attractions, activities and parks. At the same time it is on a reasonably quiet road and set-back from the street for year-round privacy.
