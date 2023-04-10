The story covered the facts and that's exactly what we should expect the media to do

RE: Un-Australian, sensationalist and, in the end, simply unfair (letter, April 6).
I also listened to the report on ABC Radio news 595 AM around 7.30am: "The former Police Minister and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's brother (named) was yesterday sentenced to four years' jail for drug offences."
I disagree with the letter's author.
The ABC and this newspaper did a great job at reporting the facts: the fact that the Member for Bathurst was the Police Minister, the fact that the Member for Bathurst has a sibling who was arrested and convicted.
There was nothing un-Australian on the media outlets reporting the true and honest facts of this story. There was nothing sensational about that story.
The facts were reported.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
We as a community should not be trying to suppress stories and facts reported by the media just because we might not like the story presented.
We start to travel down a very dangerous road when the media is told what it can report on.
We don't live in Russia or China where the government controls the media, and we should enjoy having a free press.
The ABC is poorer for not having your feedback - I am sure they would have listened and responded accordingly.
Remember, members of parliament, their family members and other members of the public are not above the scrutiny of the media. Nor should they be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.