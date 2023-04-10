PEACE is possible amid worldwide conflict, the talk of war and acquisition of armaments, if only humanity could muster the courage to step back from the anxious and fearful pursuit of power and wealth, from the constant need to manage and control life, people and the planet to satisfy political and economic self-interest.
It's time for all nations to prioritise peacemaking. Time for politicians and journalists to move from the blind pursuit of contested rhetoric and political point scoring, to act as responsible global citizens and exercise leadership to make the case for peacemaking and to free the earth from the tyranny of war.
The cry of the earth community suggests empathy for one's neighbour and enemy is the power that will change the world's prospects for peace.
The world needs leaders who can "convert" hostility into hospitality, the "enemy into guest", so guest and host can celebrate and share their most precious gifts and bring new life to others.
