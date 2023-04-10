Western Advocate
This is the power that will change the world's prospects for peace | Letter

By John Kellett
April 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Picture from Shutterstock.
PEACE is possible amid worldwide conflict, the talk of war and acquisition of armaments, if only humanity could muster the courage to step back from the anxious and fearful pursuit of power and wealth, from the constant need to manage and control life, people and the planet to satisfy political and economic self-interest.

