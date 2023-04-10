Western Advocate
We are asking for the government to have a heart with this check

By David Lloyd
April 11 2023 - 9:00am
Picture from Shutterstock.
HEART disease is Australia's leading cause of death and tragically takes the life of one Australian every 30 minutes.

