SHE was rugby union's version of the Bathurst bullet, a rapid winger known for her try scoring prowess, but now that Jacinta Windsor is gone Bulldogs aren't viewing it as a loss.
Instead as Windsor works with the NSW Waratahs Super W squad rather than being a strike weapon in Bulldogs' Ferguson Cup side, the Bathurst club sees it as a very big gain.
The Bathurst club is proud that Windsor has gone on to become their first female player to earn a Super W cap.
It's proof that the Bulldogs, and Central West Rugby Union as a whole, can be a breeding ground for future stars of the sport.
Current Bulldogs Ferguson Cup coach Matt Waterford, who has watched Windsor's meteoric rise, couldn't be prouder she's graduated from the club.
"She's a talent, she's working very hard to craft her trade. It's a fantastic story and we should really applaud it, I don't think we should see it as a loss," he said.
"I think we should look at it that the club has produced another quality player who is following in the steps of someone like Claudia McLaren.
"That's the beauty of bush footy, I'm not upset by those losses, it shows that the pathways are still open and we should be trying to get all these kids as far as they can with any representative career they want to take."
Windsor has certainly come a long way already from the time she showed up at a Bulldogs training session as a shy teenager wanting to give rugby a try.
In her debut season for the Bulldogs the former star sprinter combined her speed and agility with a strong fend and ended up with 15 tries to her name.
She quickly became known as one of the most dangerous wingers in the competition, her highlights including four tries in one match against the Orange Emus.
Windsor also played her first representative rugby that season. Just three months into her Central West Rugby Union career she was selected in the Blue Bullettes squad.
She was meant to be attending the Country Championships for experience, but as it was Windsor dished out some lessons of her own as she again proved her quality on the wing.
In fact Windsor impressed so much she was named in the NSW Country Corellas squad, although COVID-19 meant the 2021 national championships were cancelled.
In 2022 Windsor stepped things up a notch.
She spent some time in the centres and at fullback as well as playing on the wing for Bulldogs and learned to run better attacking lines. At times Windsor was given goal kicking duties as well.
On top of that, Windsor showed she could also hit hard in defence and pilfer at the breakdown.
This time at the Country Championships Windsor scored 18 of the Blue Bullettes' points in a dominant 23-0 Thomson Cup final victory over Central North.
She was named the player of the tournament.
Windsor went on to make her NSW Country Corellas debut and that gave her the confidence to trial for the 2023 NSW Waratahs.
In January she was given the news she'd made the cut for the Super W squad and on April 1 she made her debut.
Her rise has been rapid, but Windsor's potential was something her Bulldogs team-mates noticed early on.
It was Mel Waterford, a premiership winning skipper with her own impressive representative resume, who was one of the first to see it.
"Jacinta only started in Central West because we were short of a player and Mel actually said 'Trust me, back this kid'," Matt Waterford said.
"From there she played in the final, scored a couple of tries and the following year was Country player of the tournament.
"Then it's been onto the Waratahs were she made her debut. It's absolutely sensational, she only played two years with us."
Naturally Waterford was amongst the Bulldogs to watch as Windsor made her Super W debut.
She played the last 10 minutes of the Waratahs' round two win over the ACT Brumbies.
"My most pleasing aspect was when the fullback scored in the opposite corner, Jacinta was within about two metres of the ball," Waterford said.
"That's what I was watching and it was sensational. She didn't haven't that nous probably 12 months ago, but now she's in the obviously in the right environment.
"She's got blokes like Shaun McCreedy coaching her, he's a Cockatoo coach, so there's that bit of Country flavour to help her on her way."
So while Waterford is eager to develop and encourage the new talents who will line up for Bathurst Bulldogs this season, he'll also still have an eye on one of the club's most exciting graduates.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.