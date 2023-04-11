Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford is delighted to see Jacinta Windsor with NSW Waratahs

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Bulldogs are delighted to see their try scoring machine Jacinta Windsor become part of the NSW Waratahs set up.
Bathurst Bulldogs are delighted to see their try scoring machine Jacinta Windsor become part of the NSW Waratahs set up.

SHE was rugby union's version of the Bathurst bullet, a rapid winger known for her try scoring prowess, but now that Jacinta Windsor is gone Bulldogs aren't viewing it as a loss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.