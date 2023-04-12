Western Advocate
Early bird tickets selling well ahead of 2023 Royal Bathurst Show

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Crowds enjoy the rides at the 2022 Royal Bathurst Show. Picture by Chris Seabrook
ROYAL Bathurst Show tickets are currently 20 per cent off and secretary Brett Kenworthy is encouraging the community to make the most of it.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

