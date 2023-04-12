Early bird tickets selling well ahead of 2023 Royal Bathurst Show

ROYAL Bathurst Show tickets are currently 20 per cent off and secretary Brett Kenworthy is encouraging the community to make the most of it.
This year marks the 154th edition of the Royal Bathurst Show, which was first held back in 1858.
A single day entry adult early bird ticket is currently priced at $22.40, while an all show entry adult early bird ticket is going for $44.80.
Royal Bathurst Show executive secretary Brett Kenworthy said ticket sales are progressing as well as expected.
"Sales are looking alright. Our 20 per cent discount ends just two weeks out before the show," she said.
"Our big message, [if you're buying a single day entry ticket can be used any day]. You're not buying a Friday, Saturday or Sunday ticket.
"You can lock them in for 20 per cent off now and use them any day you want."
Mr Kenworthy said the early bird tickets are great for people looking for a bargain.
"Years ago, we introduced online purchases over 10 years ago and it's grown every year," he said.
"People were saying then that entry to the show was becoming less affordable and that was out of our control, with the cost of everything going up.
"What we could control is if you make a commitment and pre-buy, we'll provide you with a reasonable discount to come.
"We don't make a fortunate out of a pre-purchases, but they're growing every year.
"COVID honed that in for us. I think there was a concern that people thought they might not be able to get in, so they bought early."
Tickets are currently on sale for the Royal Bathurst Show at www.bathurstshow.com.au.
Visit the website for a full list of prices for all age groups.
