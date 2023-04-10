It's hard to believe that 1999 grand final between Hawks and Blayney - that game many believe to be the best in Group 10 history - was a quarter of a century ago.
A lot has happened in the 25 years since Paul Upfield led Hawks to victory that day.
And, a hell of a lot of brilliant players have left their mark on rugby league in this patch of the bush.
Be it at Wade Park in Orange, the old St Pat's ground at Kelso, King George Oval in Blayney or even Jubilee Oval at Mudgee (bring back the Peanut Gallery) the Group 10 competition has enjoyed many a highlight and the players responsible for those unforgettable moments in time, in many cases, have been immortalised.
So, with the 2023 footy season almost upon us, now's as good a time as any to have a look back at the best players to play in Group 10 over the course of the last 25 years.
We'll kick-off the countdown at 50, and bring 10 new players to the list each morning this week.
Coached Hawks and played with CYMS throughout multiple stints in the Group. Dominated on the north coast as well.
A hard-nosed forward with all the skills to boot.
Credited with kicking off the start of CYMS' incredible run through the 2010s.
Gibson joined the club in the mid-2000s and usher through a wealth of good young talent that eventually blossomed under the coaching of Mick Sullivan.
Gibson hung around for the ride, too, winning man of the match honours in the club's 2011 triumph over arch rivals Workies.
Has gotten better with age.
The elusive Fijian has spent a decade in Group 10 territory and after starting with Hawks, and featuring in the 2013 grand final in blue, went on to win a premiership with their cross town rivals.
Cowra's everywhere man. Corrigan was a supremely fit player and demanded the same from his players.
Coached the club in 2007 and won a Group 10 player of the year award too.
A versatile outside back.
Was a key man for the men in black during a run at the 2000 premiership before linking with Cowra. Captain-coached the club.
Endured an uphappy year at the Magpies in 2007 - copping a six game ban before later, again, being sent off and handed a 10-week suspension.
Returned to Hawks in 2013 to coach a star-studded two blues side to its first grand final in a decade.
Enjoyed success at CYMS before scratching that coaching itch again with a stint at Blayney.
A gifted ball-player, Mortimer enjoyed perhaps his best years while at lock.
Missed CYMS' 2015 grand final win but returned to lift the trophy in 2017.
A tower of strength out wide during one of Lithgow's best runs as a club.
Fittler's work at centre was as underrated as it was vital to Workies' success in from about 2009 through to 2015.
He typified everything it was to go to Lithgow and play: hard, tough, relentless and brutal. One of the best centres to play in the Group.
Dubbed the best young backrower in the bush when he signed on with Mudgee in 2010, and 'Yum-Yum' did not disappoint.
A genuine tearaway for the Dragons, Cochrane was one of those rare players you just had to go and watch.
'Ripples' was a great stalwart for St Pat's - be it in the centres or later as a terrific hole-running backrower - with his time at the club highlighted by a premiership in 2001.
Unfortunately missed club's 2008 grand final win due to a knee injury.
One of the best props to lace up a boot in Group 10 in the last 25 years.
Won two premierships with Panthers in the mid-2000s and was always a tower of strength in the middle for a long time.
Had some of the biggest arm guards you'll ever see (Mal Meninga would be jealous) and also one of those curious cases where a player starts as a winger and ends up in the front-row. You love to see it.
