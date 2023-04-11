EVANS Arts Council held an arts and craft expo recently as a precursor to its upcoming Youth Workshop Program.
The expo, held at Evans Arts Council's Lee Street headquarters at Kelso, was a chance for local youngsters to come along, see what tutors have on offer and to sign up for workshops.
Workshops will cover topics including painting, drawing, beading, mosaic, paper beads, paper craft, resin, crochet, knitting, pottery, polymer clay, sewing and more.
The workshops will be held over the next two years and beyond and the booking fee is $5 per person, per class.
Materials for the workshops will be provided free of change.
