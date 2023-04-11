BATHURST is finally starting to feel like autumn and now there'll be some of afternoon and evening rain on Wednesday.
There's a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, which could bring up to six millimetres of rain for Bathurst.
Conditions will be partly cloudy, with the chance of fog in the early morning and a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
The chance of a thunderstorm in the west from the late morning.
Light winds will become north to northwesterly 15 to 20 kilometres per hour in the morning then tending northwest to southwesterly in the late evening.
Overnight temperatures will fall to between three and eight degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 15 and 22.
There may be a chance of further rain on Thursday, with the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere.
