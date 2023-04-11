A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a late night bike crash in Kelso.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene of the crash on Littlebourne Street at 10.20pm on Monday, April 10.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the alarm was raised after a passer-by came across the accident.
It is understood the man lost control of the road bike and then fell two to three metres down a nearby embankment.
Once the patient was extricated, he was treated at the scene by paramedics, while a helicopter was called from Sydney.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
He was then transported via road ambulance to the chopper, which had landed at Bathurst Airport.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man, in his 30s, suffered potential head injuries and was flown to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
Inquiries into the crash are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.