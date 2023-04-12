Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See the pictures from Bunnings Warehouse on Easter Saturday

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IS THERE any better time to complete those last minute projects than an extra-long weekend?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.