IS THERE any better time to complete those last minute projects than an extra-long weekend?
According to the hundreds of people that made their way through the doors of Bunnings Warehouse on Easter Saturday - there isn't.
With both Good Friday and Easter Monday being public holidays, people had four days to complete any unfinished projects, or make any purchases they may have been putting off.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
From plants to paint, or tools and trinkets, people were gearing up for a productive long weekend.
While gathering everything they needed to fuel their jobs, patrons also had the opportunity to enjoy a Bunnings barbeque for themselves or their pooches.
Eglinton District Football Club were in charge of manning the barbeque on Easter Saturday, where they sold ample snags, and also yellow and blue cupcakes as a special treat.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.