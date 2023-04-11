Western Advocate
Group 10 referee reminisces about Group 10 Rugby League in the 80s and 90s

By Dave Neil
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:41am, first published 10:00am
TWENTY years since he last blew a whistle in anger, Bill Foran can still recall the best sledge he heard on a Group 10 rugby league field.

