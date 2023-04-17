MOVING twice in two years isn't ideal in any situation, but the team at the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC) have taken the stress in their stride, and have now moved to what will be a forever home [for at least the next decade].
Having moved from William Street in the CBD, to Boyd Street in Kelso, the health centre has recently been forced to move, yet again, due to the lease ending in the previous facility.
Now located at 7 Lee Street, Kelso, the CWWHC has moved into a space that centre manager Karen Boyde said she is very excited about.
"It's as though it's purpose built for us," she said.
The new centre is approximately double the size of the former space in Boyd Street, Kelso, and boasts an impressive number of rooms and available facilities.
"It has the most amazing group room, counselling space, medical clinic, child and adolescent trauma therapy room, and the most amazing garden, that will become our wellness garden," Ms Boyde said.
These spaces will ensure that the important work of the women's health centre can continue to be delivered to a high standard, while also allowing plenty of room for growth and improvement.
This improvement has already begun for the team at the centre, as they recently received a grant of more than $570,000 from Regional Youth.
This grant will go towards supporting young people and mental health, and will be run collaboratively between the women's health centre and local youth programs.
The grant is just one way in which Ms Boyde believes the move to be well worth the stress it caused in its initial stages.
"It was pretty onerous and it's stressful and it's disruptive," she said.
Despite the disruption caused by the move, Ms Boyde said she was extremely proud of her team and how they handled the situation.
"This service is run by women for women ... and everyone has just worked and backed each other," she said.
"This team are super human; we've only been here for a week but you would think that we've been here for quite some time."
In that time, the health centre has already seen an abundance of women and children from all over the Central West, including Orange, Oberon and Molong for a variety of services.
"We are just blown away here, and I think there is a bright future for us, and I think women and children will feel very secure here," Ms Boyde said.
"Things are really positive for us. The only way is up."
Though the space isn't perfect yet, Ms Boyde said that it was fine for now, and perhaps in the future they will look towards making some small changes and performing minor renovations.
