A woman who used fake crisis payments to defraud the State Government to fund her methamphetamine addiction was sentenced to jail when she appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.
Jessica Catherine Jones, 28, formerly of Lysterfield Road, was accused of making false statements in connection with 14 applications made to Service NSW in 2021.
They included three Flood Recovery Grants, four COVID-19 Test and Isolate Payments, a Micro Business Support Grant, two Accommodation Support Grants, two Business Fee Waivers, a Mouse Plague Rebate and a Small Business Grant.
The applications were made in Jones' name and two others and only $2500 was paid out, which Jones has been advised to repay for the benefit of her severity appeal.
She was also charged with drug supply after 1.5 kilograms of cannabis was found in her freezer, she said she was planning to make cannabis oil with it to treat a skin condition.
Last year, Jones was also sentenced to three years jail with an 18-month non-parole period for similar offending.
My hands are somewhat tied, she's effectively got to stay on a control order.- Magistrate Peter Thompson
Magistrate Peter Thompson said that sentence would not have expired until September this year.
However, she was bailed to a residential drug rehabilitation centre while she waited for a severity appeal to be heard in the District Court and was not in custody when she appeared in court for sentencing last week.
Barrister Frances Lalic said Jones went into custody for those offences on March 11, 2022, and was sentenced on May 11, 2022.
"Shortly after going into custody it was apparent she had these charges," Ms Lalic said referring to 14 applications from 2021.
She said Jones spent 10 months in custody before she was released on bail in January this year so she could enter the residential drug rehabilitation program.
Ms Lalic said Jones committed the offences to fund her drug addiction and conceded the offending crossed the custodial threshold but asked she be given a sentence with home detention.
Mr Thompson, however, said the sentencing options were limited given the three-year jail Jones has hanging over her.
"My hands are somewhat tied, she's effectively got to stay on a control order," he said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Jones is "churning through the gears" when it came to offending and the fraud offences have had a flow-on effect for people in genuine need of disaster relief who had to wait longer to have their claims processed after the government cracked down on the false applications.
Mr Thompson said he had seen no evidence of that.
Sergeant Riley said a custodial sentence was appropriate but he was not opposed to her being granted bail to continue her drug rehabilitation while she waits for her severity appeal to be heard.
Jones was charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, making false or misleading statements to obtain benefit, supplying cannabis leaf.
She was also charged with dealing with identity information with intention of committing an indictable offence by using another person's driver's licence and name; and using false documents to obtain advantage by creating fake rates notices, payslips, energy bills, bank statements and other official looking documents.
Mr Thompson gave Jones another full-time jail sentence for the offending.
"I need to take into account firstly general deterrence," Mr Thompson said.
He sentenced her to 18 months with a nine-months non-parole period partially back-dated to March 19, 2023, with a potential release date of December 18, 2023.
Custodial officers handcuffed Jones and took her to the courthouse cells but she was released on strict bail conditions, to return to the drug rehabilitation facility later that afternoon. She also entered another severity appeal to be head in the District Court for that sentence.
Jones' bail conditions include not consuming drugs unless prescribed, not to consume alcohol, comply with directions from the rehabilitation centre, not be absent from the centre unless in the company of an approved worker from the program. She also has to surrender herself within two hours if she's discharged for any reason, including completion of the program.
