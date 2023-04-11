Western Advocate
Jessica Jones receives second jail sentence for disaster relief fraud

By Court Reporter
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
The woman created false documents to claim disaster funding including a Mouse Plague Rebate. Picture The Land
A woman who used fake crisis payments to defraud the State Government to fund her methamphetamine addiction was sentenced to jail when she appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.

