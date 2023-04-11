Western Advocate
Man, 36, still in Liverpool Hospital following bike crash at Kelso, police say he was found in stormwater gully

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:20pm
A MAN injured in a motorcycle crash at Kelso late Monday evening remains in Liverpool Hospital.

