A MAN injured in a motorcycle crash at Kelso late Monday evening remains in Liverpool Hospital.
Police have released an update on the crash, saying the 36-year-old suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the alarm was raised after a passer-by came across the accident.
The motorcycle rider was treated at the scene by paramedics, while a helicopter was called from Sydney.
The incident generated a large response from emergency service workers, including police, paramedics and fire officers.
A spokesperson for Chifley Police said the crash occurred as the motorcycle exited the roundabout at the intersection of Sydney Road, Kelso and Littlebourne Street.
When police arrived, they found the man's Suzuki road bike on the side of the road and the rider down a nearby stormwater gully.
The Chifley Police spokesperson said the 36-year-old was flown to Liverpool Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and for mandatory testing.
They said officers attached to Chifley Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Chifley Police on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
