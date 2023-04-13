Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Cold weather and hot action on the Mount Panorama track | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
April 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor with a special guest at this years Bathurst 6 Hour, the Easter Bunny.
Mayor Robert Taylor with a special guest at this years Bathurst 6 Hour, the Easter Bunny.

THE Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour returned to Mount Panorama on the weekend, and we saw the cars and stars of the track take on the circuit for a thrilling race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.