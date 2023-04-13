THE Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour returned to Mount Panorama on the weekend, and we saw the cars and stars of the track take on the circuit for a thrilling race.
The race broke records with the event's first ever red flag, 12 safety cars and a one-lap shootout to determine the race winner.
After three massive days of racing action, we saw Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges take out the Bathurst 6 Hour with an extraordinary finish.
It was a great weekend on the track and in the city, and even the cold weather did not keep the crowd (or the Easter Bunny) away.
FROM motor racing at Easter, we now look forward to this year's Heritage Trades Trail this weekend.
Bathurst will celebrate more than 200 years of its rich history, paying homage to the trades and traditions that have helped shape the region, at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail this Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.
Rare and lost trades and crafts will be showcased over the weekend at Australia's oldest inland European settlement.
Traditional Wiradyuri tool and weapon making, blacksmithing, saddlery, dry stone walling, whipcracking and making, glass artistry, lace making, tapestry, embroidery, carpentry and joinery, cigar box guitar making and violin making are among many unique talents to be demonstrated by local and guest artisans.
You can even take a ride on an authentic Cobb and Co Coach.
This year, there is a free hop-on, hop-off shuttle bus or self-drive to visit a selection of the best museums and heritage houses in Bathurst which are offering 50 per cent off entry to all Heritage Trades Trail ticket holders.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.bathurstregion.com.au/bathurst-heritage-trades-trail/
