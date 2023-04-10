Teams competing in the Ferguson Cup will play a full 15 game season in 2023 following the addition of the Cowra Eagles.
This was music to the ears of Orange Emus president Jamil Khalfan, who believes the growth of the female game is papering over some cracks felt elsewhere within the sport.
"It's exciting that Cowra have gotten on board. The leadership they're showing through a new president in their organisation has pushed that," Khalfan said.
"The women basically, they're propping up our competition, whereas other parts of the Blowes Cup we're struggling. It's a shining light and it's great to see the women's game is so strong."
As well as the leadership of the Eagles, Khalfan was quick to praise some of his own female talents who have played a big part in growing the sport.
"Locally, we've got Amanda Ferguson who has been a strong advocator for female rugby in the area for decades and now we also have Davina Wright who has jumped on the Central West board and she's a great advocator for women's rugby," he said.
"I think that leadership over the last couple of seasons has seen the competition grow."
Cowra's addition means the Emus' schedule, along with those Orange City, Dubbo, Bathurst and Forbes will all line up perfectly with their men's first grade teams for the first time.
Before this, when the first grade men would travel to Cowra, the women would simply be handed a bye.
"It means we'll be travelling a bit more with them and hopefully be able to see a few more women's games and cheer on our girls who have had a great pre-season and we're looking at some really fantastic numbers," Khalfan added.
"We're down a little bit of experience, but we're happy to make that up with some energy and enthusiasm for the game."
But while numbers are up for the women, the same isn't true for the juniors.
Khalfan noted there would only be only four colts teams contesting this year's under 18s competition - down from five in 2022 - and said the issue starts at the top.
"Unfortunately the men's program and juniors program is fairly stagnant," he added.
"We're seeing that in our colts programs across the Central West. We're losing colts teams. That's an evolution probably from a lack of investment from the top down.
"We can talk all day about Australian Rugby, NSW Rugby and then down into the Central West about how we do lack a bit of leadership and lack a bit of investment in our grassroots. We're seeing the numbers suffer in our younger years."
The Emus will kick off their season on Saturday, with home games against the Bathurst Bulldogs.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
