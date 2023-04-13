AFTER taking a hit during the restrictions of the COVID period, a local men's choir is now hoping to rebuild and attract some new members who are ready to raise their voice.
The Macquarie Male Singers group - which has an almost 30-year history - has a membership that hails from all walks of life around the region, according to spokesman John Kendall.
"However, like many other community organisations, the viability and membership of the choir was impacted during the ravages of COVID and consequently we are now seeking to boost membership numbers," he said.
Mr Kendall said the singing group was formed in 1994 by Roland Auguszczak and is an all-male choir of approximately two dozen members - of all ages - which meets once a week to practise.
He said the choir had been invited to perform at diverse local and national occasions over the years and has also featured female soloists.
"It has an extensive repertoire, including songs from well-known musical theatre productions as well as popular musical favourites," he said.
"In recent years, the choir has contributed to many Bathurst events, such as the Anzac Day ceremony, Australia Day and the RSL's Coo-ee March celebrations, as well as supporting numerous fundraising social gatherings in surrounding communities such as Blayney, Oberon, Mandurama, Rockley and Carcoar."
Mr Kendall said the choir also offers a potential health benefit for those who are part of it.
"It is worth pointing out that such eminent public health medicos as Dr Michael Mosley and Dr Daisy Fancourt of University College London have confirmed that singing is not only an excellent de-stressing activity but that it also makes us feel good by boosting the receptors in our brains and bodies," he said.
"Their research also highlights the additional benefits from singing with a choir which emanate from its different component parts, those being the pleasure of being immersed in music, the physicality of breathing, plus the fact that it is a social activity."
Mr Kendall said the Macquarie Male Singers choir has recently resumed regular Tuesday night practise at its new venue, the Catholic Parish Centre, and the choir is "undergoing the process of rebuilding its singing strength to ensure it meets its benchmark of always providing a professional and quality performance".
"So, men of Bathurst, do yourself a favour and reap the health benefits of singing in a choir as the Macquarie Male Singers look forward to welcoming new members to celebrate another chapter in their history," he said.
For further information, contact John Kendall on 0427 410 625 or Macquarie Male Singers president Greg Madden on 0417 048 248.
